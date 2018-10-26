× Green Bay Packers TE Lance Kendricks accused of possession of marijuana

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY — Packers tight end Lance Kendricks was charged in Outagamie County on Friday, Oct. 26 with possession of marijuana — a misdemeanor. It comes with a maximum penalty of six months in prison and $1,000 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, Kendricks was pulled over on northbound I-41 in the Town of Grand Chute around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2017. The trooper indicated she recorded Kendricks “traveling 81 miles per hour” in a zone limited to 70 m.p.h.

“…he was driving home from the Badger game.” The complaint indicates the trooper approached Kendricks’ vehicle. Kendricks apologized to the trooper for his speed, the complaint says. Kendricks said “he was driving home from the Badger game.” During this conversation, the trooper could smell “what she recognized as the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.”

A short time later, Kendricks granted a search of his vehicle — and the complaint indicates the trooper “found a black glass container with a green leafy substance inside.” The trooper also found rolling papers as well as a “grinder commonly used by individuals to prepare marijuana for smoking.”

A field test of the green leafy substance showed it was positive “for the presence of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.”

Kendricks is due in court for his initial appearance on this charge on Nov. 15.