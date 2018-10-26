Have you heard of Wiscongo? It’s a Wisconsin-themed board game

Posted 10:27 am, October 26, 2018, by , Updated at 11:06AM, October 26, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- Have you heard of Wiscongo? It's a new Wisconsin-themed board game that's basically like Bingo. You just use a deck of playing cards featuring Wisconsin icons instead of balls and numbers. The goal is to match the icons  pulled from the deck to the ones on your game. There are also other game cards that add to the excitement --  including three social cards.