× Man fatally stabbed during argument near 91st and Congress, suspect arrested

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Thursday night, Oct. 25 near 91st and Congress.

According to police, the investigation reveals that two subjects became involved in a heated argument. During the argument, one of the subjects retrieved a knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, died on the scene.

The suspect was located and arrested.