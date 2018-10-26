Mini horse named ‘Rosie’ brings smiles to Green Bay hospital

GREEN BAY — Patients at a hospital in Green Bay are getting visits from a special guest to help them feel better.

“Rosie” is a miniature horse at Aurora Baycare Medical Center.

For the past ten years, Rosie and her owner have visited patients there.

“She gets little bows in her hair when we go in. She wears a different outfit for every visit,” said Sue Binsfeld, Rosie’s owner.

PHOTO GALLERY

Doctors say their faces light up when Rosie comes in.

“It made my stay so much better,” said a patient.

The pair hope to keep visiting the medical center for years to come.