New Berlin police: 11-year-old boy caught on fire was an accident, investigation closed

NEW BERLIN — New Berlin police say an incident in which an 11-year-old boy was on fire was an accident. The investigation revealed the incident was accidental in nature and there was no criminal activity involved.

Reports of the boy on fire led to a large police presence in New Berlin Monday afternoon, Oct. 22.

Police say he was found in a neighbor’s yard near Moorland and Rogers. The boy was taken to the hospital. There is no update on his current condition.

Police say the investigation is now closed.

43.008483 -88.107981