Nicholas Dischler accused in death of his 3-year-old son pleads not guilty to amended charge

WAUKESHA — Nicholas Dischler of Pewaukee pleaded not guilty on Friday, Oct. 26 to a single amended charge of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. in connection with the death of his 3-year-old son.

Dischler, 26, was initially charged with one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, one count of OWI, causing injury (first offense) and one count of OWI with a minor child in the vehicle, first offense.

Dischler was driving with his son in the back seat of the vehicle when he struck a truck in Pewaukee in July. Prosecutors say Dischler told investigators he “fell asleep” after celebrating his son’s third birthday at a campground over the weekend.

The crash happened at Prospect and Rocky Point Road in Pewaukee on Sunday, July 15. The criminal complaint says a car seat was found on the left side of the rear passenger seat — not secured to the vehicle. A first responder said he saw the boy on the back seat of the vehicle with “only the lap portion of a regular seat belt on him, with the strap behind him — not in a car seat.”

Dischler told investigators he and a woman and their two children — the 3-year-old and a 5-year-old — had been staying at the Ottawa Campgrounds. He said he “drank 10-12 beers sometime before sunset on Saturday and 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. on Sunday.” He said he slept from 2 a.m. until 4 a.m. and they left the campsite around 6 a.m. Sunday. He said the child was placed in a car seat and buckled in before they left the campsite.

The complaint says Dischler indicated “he was going 25 miles-per-hour prior to falling asleep.” He said after he hit the tree, he heard his son crying. He said his son was in the car seat and strapped in, and he “took his son out of the car seat and placed him on the back seat — and thought he went to sleep.”

Investigators noted an odor of intoxicants coming from Dischler.

Dischler is due back in court on Nov. 20.