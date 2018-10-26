Police: 2 shot, injured in separate incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday night, Oct. 25 and early Friday morning, Oct. 26. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

According to police, around 6 p.m. a 28-year-old woman walked into a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the victim and a friend were sitting in their car located in the area of 62nd Street and Silver Spring Drive, when an unknown suspect approached the car, displayed a firearm and announced a robbery.

During the robbery the suspect shot the victim and fled from the scene. The victim is expected to survive her injuries.

The second shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. near 30th Street and Cherry Street.

According to police, the victim, a 39-year-old man, stated that he was sitting in a vehicle with another subject when a dispute erupted between them. During the dispute, the suspect retrieved a gun and shot the victim.

The victim fled from the car and walked to a nearby fire house for medical help. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD continues to search for a suspect.