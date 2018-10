Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Are you ready for some spooky science? Mad Science joins Real Milwaukee with some eerie experiments you and the kids can try at home. Today Professor Maria is talking about chemical reactions by creating a foaming pumpkin, vampire worms and showing how to create invisible ink!

To do these experiments at home you'll need a quarter cup of water, a quarter cup of baking sode, cotton swabs, paper and grape juice.