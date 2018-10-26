Suspicious package intended for Cory Booker found in Florida

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) visits Masterpiece Barber College as he campaigns for Nevada Democratic candidates on October 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In-person early voting for the midterm elections in Nevada continues through November 2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) visits Masterpiece Barber College as he campaigns for Nevada Democratic candidates on October 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In-person early voting for the midterm elections in Nevada continues through November 2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
FLORIDA — A suspicious package addressed to Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, was discovered in Florida Thursday night, multiple law enforcement officials told CNN.
It was not immediately clear if the package was related to others addressed to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump that were discovered earlier this week.