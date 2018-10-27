1 hospitalized following police pursuit, crash in West Allis; suspect fled scene on foot

WEST ALLIS — A 28-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after a police pursuit ended in a crash late Friday night, Oct. 26 in West Allis.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m.

According to West Allis police, an officer spotted a vehicle disregarding a red light near 76th and Greenfield. The officer attempted a traffic stop near 78th and Greenfield, but the vehicle ignored the emergency lights and sirens by continuing to drive southbound.

Authorities say the driver was then driving eastbound on Orchard Street and turned north on 75th Street. The driver then struck a westbound car near 75th and Greenfield, fleeing the scene on foot shortly after.

Two people were inside the vehicle that was struck. The driver of the vehicle struck, a 28-year-old West Allis woman, was transported to the hospital for her injuries.

Other officers set up a perimeter and a K-9 search was conducted. However, locating the suspect was unsuccessful.

The investigation and search for the suspect is ongoing.