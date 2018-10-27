Boo at the Zoo: Racine Zoo hosts unique Halloween event fun, safe for the whole family

RACINE -- The Racine Zoo is getting into the spooky spirit for Halloween with " Boo at the Zoo."
About Boo at the Zoo (website)
Saturday, October 27, 2018 | 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Calling all little ghosts and goblins! Enjoy safe trick-or-treating all day with the animals at the Zoo!On this Halloween-themed fun-filled day you can:
- Trick-or-Treat "Knock-Knock" Doors...open them if you dare!
- Create your own edible spooky snacktivity
- Trick-or-Treat throughout the Zoo using our Treat Finder Map
- Make spooky crafts to decorate your haunted house
- Find and meet our special creepy, crawly Animal Ambassadors
Boo at the Zoo is INCLUDED with regular Zoo admission! Zoo Members get in for FREE!
Not A Zoo Member? Don't want to miss out on the special discounts? Join today and SAVE!
42.749878 -87.783451