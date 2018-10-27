Boo at the Zoo: Racine Zoo hosts unique Halloween event fun, safe for the whole family

RACINE -- The Racine Zoo is getting into the spooky spirit for Halloween with " Boo at the Zoo."

Saturday, October 27, 2018   |   9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Calling all little ghosts and goblins! Enjoy safe trick-or-treating all day with the animals at the Zoo!

On this Halloween-themed fun-filled day you can:

  • Trick-or-Treat "Knock-Knock" Doors...open them if you dare!
  • Create your own edible spooky snacktivity
  • Trick-or-Treat throughout the Zoo using our Treat Finder Map
  • Make spooky crafts to decorate your haunted house
  • Find and meet our special creepy, crawly Animal Ambassadors

Boo at the Zoo is INCLUDED with regular Zoo admission! Zoo Members get in for FREE!

