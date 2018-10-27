Brewers Josh Hader named Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader was awarded the Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award on Saturday, Oct. 27.

The Brewers left hander had a 2.43 ERA with 143 strikeouts in just 81 1/3 innings.

Congratulations to Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year Award winner Josh Hader! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/VOEY0CWlyI — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 27, 2018

This season, Hader faced nationwide criticism after racist, sexist and homophobic tweets surfaced on the day of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Hader apologized to the team and the city for the hateful messages. After the incident, Hader received a warm ovation by fans after making his return to Miller Park.