It’s Level Two of football playoffs for the FOX6 High School Blitz

The stakes keep getting higher quarter by quarter and week by week. Welcome to the High School Blitz as we are now at Level 2 of the playoffs. This week's FOX6 Game of the Week had two familiar foes, Brookfield East at Brookfield Central. This now their 8th game in past 4 seasons. This game was tight throughout, but the Lancers pull away late, and advance with the 14 to nothing win. To see that and the rest of the games, click on the video.

Mukwonago at Franklin

In division one, undefeated Franklin hosting Mukwonago. Fireworks early as its tied at 7 into the second quarter. Ron Wilson zigs and zags for a nice pickup before getting knocked out of bounds at the one yard line. But it leads to the second score for Franklin, making it 14-7 Sabers. Next possession Matt Devinger rolling out and finding Elliot Harris on the 6 yard touchdown pass. It's now 21-7. Justin Peck trying to get the Indians back in the game, throws one deep to Zach Hohl for 39 yards. But the sabers are just too tough on defense, winning 34 to 7.

Sussex Hamilton vs Sun Prairie

Sussex Hamilton travels to Sun Prairie for this division one game. The Chargers faking the punt deep in their own territory and a flock off Cardinals aren't fooled. Sun Prairie takes over on the 7. They make it count Peyton Jenkins with the 7-yard TD reception. In the 2nd quarter the Chargers respond, Eric Erato finding Will Enneking from 12 Yards, tying the game at 7. They add on, Josh Meulemans scoring from 20 yards out. But all Sun Prairie in the second half, ending the Chargers season.

Watertown at Homestead

In division two, Homestead looking to keep a perfect run going hosting Watertown. Highlanders up 3-0 when Willie Garrison gets loose and almost takes it to the goal line, when he's pushed out at the one. Homestead would put in the end zone on the next play, 10-zip Highlanders. Next possession, Emory Weeden keeping it and while he looks to be stopped, he keeps going, scoring from 9 yards out, 17-0 Homestead. Watertown trying to get back in this, but Ethan Pauly's pass is tipped and picked off by JJ Covill, leading to another highlanders touchdown. All Homestead in this one as they move on.

Plymouth at Greendale

Division 3 has an intriguing one with Plymouth at Greendale. Plymouth starts off well, putting together an 85 yard drive with Josh Kroll getting the last 6 yards for a touchdown, 7-0 Plymouth.

The next time they have the ball it doesn't go so well, Greendale forces the fumble. That sparks the offense, pat Toetz taking the snap and seemingly gets caught up at the line of scrimmage, but he keeps his footing and ends up going 50 yards for the game tying touchdown. Greendale advances with the win.