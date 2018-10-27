× Paralyzed man invents wheelchair truck

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man is turning an accident into opportunity.

Phil Schlangen lost this ability to walk after a diving accident and now gets around in a wheelchair.

After a second accident while getting into his car via a ramp, he decided to invent a wheelchair truck.

The truck is able to lower down onto the ground, making it safer for those with disabilities to drive.

It also give people different vehicle choices besides the typical SUV.

“I need a lot of help in a lot of different areas, more so than you’d ever know, but I don’t need help getting from point A to point B,” said Schlangen.

Schlangen has gotten a patent on the design.