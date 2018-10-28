× Couple in mystery Yosemite proposal photo identified

CALIFORNIA — The mystery couple in a viral photo taken by a West Michigan photographer at Yosemite National Park weeks ago has finally been identified.

FOX17 reports the couple was identified as Charlie Vo and his fiancee Melissa. The two currently live in Los Angeles. Charlie works as an engineering consultant and his fiancee is in asset management.

According to the report, the couple were out at Yosemite for a second proposal. Charlies says he had actually proposed to Melissa earlier in the year with their family present, but wanted to do something more personal this time around.

Charlie told FOX17 he found the photo on a local news website.

“I stumbled across our picture being posted and I was like ‘holy crap that’s us, I read the caption and then I tracked down Matt and I reached out to him. But we were totally unaware of this entire thing. It was so shocking,” said Charlie.

Photographer Matt Dippel posted the photo earlier this month in an effort to find the couple he had caught in a photograph. He said he didn’t realize he had caught a proposal on camera until after reviewing his pictures later on.