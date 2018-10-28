Green Bay Packers trail Los Angeles Ram 16-13

LOS ANGELES — The Green Bay Packers trail the Los Angeles Rams 16-13 as they go head to head on Sunday, Oct. 28 in Los Angeles.

Kickoff was 3:25 p.m.

Middle of the first quarter, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers passed to J. Graham for a 22-yard touchdown — but the play was reversed.

Packers J. Williams runs into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown, 7-0.

Packers Mason Crosby kicked a 41-yard field goal to increase the lead, 10-0.

Rams made a tackle in the end zone for a safety, 10-2.

End of the first half, the Rams tighten the score with a 1-yard touchdown pass from J. Goff to J. Reynolds, 10-8.

Struggling to a 3-2-1 record, the Packers can turn the tide against the undefeated Rams.