Green Bay Packers trail Los Angeles Ram 16-13

Posted 3:59 pm, October 28, 2018, by , Updated at 05:44PM, October 28, 2018

LOS ANGELES — The Green Bay Packers trail the Los Angeles Rams 16-13 as they go head to head on Sunday, Oct. 28 in Los Angeles.

Kickoff was 3:25 p.m.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 28: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up ahead of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Middle of the first quarter, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers passed to J. Graham for a 22-yard touchdown — but the play was reversed.

Packers J. Williams runs into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown, 7-0.

Packers Mason Crosby kicked a 41-yard field goal to increase the lead, 10-0.

Rams made a tackle in the end zone for a safety, 10-2.

End of the first half, the Rams tighten the score with a 1-yard touchdown pass from J. Goff to J. Reynolds, 10-8.

Struggling to a 3-2-1 record, the Packers can turn the tide against the undefeated Rams.