Meet Todd. The 6-month-old golden retriever has been named Milk-Bone’s first ever dog of the year!

More than just an adorable face, Todd is being recognized for his loyalty and bravery after saving his owner.

Paula Godwin was hiking with her dogs, Todd and Copper, when she almost stepped on a venomous rattle snake. Todd stepped in between Godwin and the snake — getting bit himself.

With the help of lots of love and Milk-Bones, Todd is recovering as a hero.