Indonesia Lion Air flight crashes en route from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A Lion Air flight capable of carrying up to 189 passengers has crashed during a short flight from the Indonesian capital Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang, according to Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency.

A spokesman for the low-cost carrier confirmed to CNN affiliate CNN Indonesia that it had lost contact with Lion Air flight JT 610 Monday morning, local time.

A search and rescue effort has been launched for the Boeing 737-800 plane which departed Jakarta about 6.20 a.m.

“We can confirm that one of our flights has lost contact,” said Lion Air spokesman Danang Mandala Prihantoro. “Its position cannot be ascertained yet.”

A telegram from the National Search and Rescue Agency to the air force has requested assistance with the search of a location at sea off Java.

The plane had been due to land at around 7:30 a.m. local time in Pangkal Pinan, the largest city on the Indonesian island of Bangka.

Lion Air is one of Indonesia’s youngest and biggest airlines, flying to dozens of domestic and international destinations.

In 2013, one of its Boeing 737-800 jets missed the runway while landing on the resort island of Bali, crashing into the sea without causing any fatalities among the 108 people on board.