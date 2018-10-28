× Michigan man in jail for allegedly beating puppy to death

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A 33-year-old Michigan man was arrested for allegedly beating a puppy to death.

Joshua Voorhees, of Barryton, was on parole for assault when he was arrested on Oct. 25 for animal cruelty.

Voorhees is accused of beating a puppy to death.

He was staying in a camper in Weidman when officials investigated an animal abuse complaint, Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said.

A witness told investigators Voorhees would repeatedly beat the dog with his fists because the dog wouldn’t lie down, Main said.

The witness told investigators Voorhees lifted the dog over his head and slammed him to the ground on Sept. 24 and then hit him with a shovel.

The puppy’s body was discovered the next day and an autopsy was performed, Main said, adding the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Voorhees was charged with killing or torturing an animal.

He remains lodged in the county jail on a $40,000 bond.