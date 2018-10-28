× Police: Family taking sunset photo hit by man in SUV

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A man has been arrested after police say he was involved in a crash with a Scottsdale, Arizona family that stopped to take a sunset photo Friday night.

The incident occurred near the area of 102nd Street and Happy Valley Road.

According to police, an SUV that was occupied by a husband, wife and their son pulled off the road on the dirt shoulder so the wife could take a photo of the sunset.

That’s when a Jeep Grand Cherokee rear ended the victim vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Police say the victim driver sustained life-threatening injuries and the child sustained minor injuries.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals following the incident.

The victim’s wife was uninjured.

Police say 70-year-old Micheal DiFoggio, the driver of the Jeep fled the scene on foot.

After an extensive four-hour search, DiFoggio was found and arrested.

DiFoggio faces multiple charges including aggravated assault, endangerment and leaving the scene of a serious injury accident.