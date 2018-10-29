A better breakfast: Homemade bars, muffins to fuel your mornings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Start your day off right and skip the drive through, gas station snacks and more. Heather Ferber with Better Health by Heather, joined Real Milwaukee Monday morning, Oct. 29 to share healthy muffin and bars recipes, which if made in advance, you can easily grab to take on the go as you’re running out the door in the morning.

Breakfast may just be the most important meal of the day for those looking to improve their eating habits and make healthier choices. But so often we are in a rush! And that leads to poor choices such as the breakfast drive through, high fat, high calorie gas station muffins, and unhealthy, high sugar store bought bars.

Fall Morning Glory Muffins

Ingredients:

1 ¾ cup whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup pumpkin

½ cup yogurt

2 eggs

1/3 cup maple syrup

1 ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup unsweetened almond milk

1 cup thin apple slices

½ almond slivers

turbinao sugar, optional topping

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease 12 cup muffin pan with noncook sticking spray. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice and salt. In a large bowl, mix together the pumpkin, yogurt, eggs, syrup, vanilla extract and almond milk. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and stir gently until combine. Gently fold in apple slices and almond slivers. Pour batter evenly into muffin tins. Top with turbinado sugar if desired. Bake 25 mins until they pass the clean toothpick test. Allow to cool and enjoy!

Easy Breakfast Bars

Ingredients:

1 cup almonds

½ cup pistachios

¾ cup brown rice puff cereal

¼ cup maple syrup

¼ cup nut butter of choice

sea salt to taste

dark chocolate drizzle, optional

Directions: