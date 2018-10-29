‘A true Milwaukee gym:’ Brew Fitness features local beer, coffee & art

MILWAUKEE -- A gym that also features local craft beers, fresh brewed coffee and local art. Brian Kramp stopped by Brew Fitness with more.

About Brew Fitness (website)

A true Milwaukee Gym featuring Local Craft Beer, Fresh Brewed Coffee, Great Music, Local ArtFunctional Fitness & Yoga. Oh, and no hidden costs, annual fees or other bogus charges...because nobody likes those!

FREE 10-Day Memberships!

Get UNLIMITED access to all of our great classes for 10 days with easy sign-up on our mobile app. No obligation, just 10 FREE days to jumpstart your new favorite gym! Keep your fitness routine going for as little as $90.

Interested in only doing YOGA?

Get 30 days UNLIMITED for just $30!  Start an UNLIMITED Yoga membership afterwards for just $49/month. Our practice includes Flow, Yin, Slow Flow & Yoga UP® with the best UNLIMITED YOGA package in town or individual class options.

View our class schedule HERE.