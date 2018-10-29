Celebrate all things raptor on Xtreme Raptor Day at Schlitz Audubon Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYSIDE -- Xtreme Raptor Day is going on Saturday, Nov. 3 at the Schlitz Audubon Center. Lindsay Obermeier joined Wake Up on Monday, Oct. 29 with the details.

About Xtreme Raptor Day (website)

- 4:00 pm

Join us for the Center’s annual festival celebrating all things raptor! All 17 resident birds in our Raptor Program await you on the trails. Birds fly right overhead at raptor flight shows. Sign up for a personal meet & greet to have your picture taken with your favorite Raptor! All proceeds support our resident Raptors. Food trucks (Streetza, Wisconsin Meat Company, and Falafel Guys) will be onsite if you would like to purchase food. Tickets for Xtreme Raptor can be purchased below.

Scheduled Activities

Eagle Meet & Greet: Glory | 9:00am – 11:00am

Silent Auction | 9:00am – 3:30pm

Your Photo with a Raptor (details below) | 10:00am – 3:45pm

Raptor Flight Shows 10:00am – 10:30am | 12:00pm – 12:30pm | 2:00pm – 2:30pm

Kohl’s Wild Theater | Wisconsin Wonderland | 11:30am | 12:45pm

Eagle Meet & Greet: Valkyrie | 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Talon Quest Adventure Hike | 9:00am – 3:30pm

The main way to see our birds! Pick up an Xtreme Passport at the Admissions gate and follow clues in the passport to discover Schlitz Audubon’s resident Raptors on our trails!

Drop-In Activities (ongoing throughout the day)

Build an Eagle Nest

Raptor Artifacts

Get the Lead Out

Egg Smasher

What’s That Smell?

Owl Pellet Dissection

Face Painting

Bird Weight Lifting

Vulture Vomit

Flight ID Station

Bird Brains

Photo Shoot Schedule

Register for your photo and personal meet & greet on the day of the event. Schedule and pay for photos at the front desk in the Great Hall, then arrive 5 minutes prior to your scheduled time. $10 per photo, with exceptions listed below. More than one person may be in your photos.

Sky Walker Red-tailed Hawk | 10:00am – 10:30am

Red-tailed Hawk | 10:00am – 10:30am Baron von Screech Eastern Screech Owl | 10:30am – 11:00am

Eastern Screech Owl | 10:30am – 11:00am Orion Barred Owl | 11:00am – 11:30am

Barred Owl | 11:00am – 11:30am Cutright Peregrine Falcon | 11:30am – 12:00pm

Peregrine Falcon | 11:30am – 12:00pm Athena American Barn Owl | 1:00pm – 1:30pm

American Barn Owl | 1:00pm – 1:30pm Cysco Harris’s Hawk | 1:30pm – 2:00pm

Harris’s Hawk | 1:30pm – 2:00pm Tskili Great Horned Owl | 2:00pm – 2:30pm

Great Horned Owl | 2:00pm – 2:30pm *Wind Chill McCloud Snowy Owl | 2:30pm – 3:00pm * Snowy Owl $20/photo

Snowy Owl | 2:30pm – 3:00pm Snowy Owl $20/photo **Valkyrie Bald Eagle | 3:00pm – 3:45pm **Bald Eagle $25/photo

Parking and Transportation

Parking is at Bayside Middle School. Free shuttle buses will take you to the Center and return you to the school parking lot.A limited number of onsite parking spots are available for purchase below for $10. Anyone with a disabled parking placard or plate is welcome to park at the Center at no additional charge.This event takes place rain or shine.