Celebrate all things raptor on Xtreme Raptor Day at Schlitz Audubon Center

BAYSIDE -- Xtreme Raptor Day is going on Saturday, Nov. 3 at the Schlitz Audubon Center. Lindsay Obermeier joined Wake Up on Monday, Oct. 29 with the details.
About Xtreme Raptor Day (website)
Saturday, November 3, 2018 | 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Join us for the Center’s annual festival celebrating all things raptor! All 17 resident birds in our Raptor Program await you on the trails. Birds fly right overhead at raptor flight shows. Sign up for a personal meet & greet to have your picture taken with your favorite Raptor! All proceeds support our resident Raptors. Food trucks (Streetza, Wisconsin Meat Company, and Falafel Guys) will be onsite if you would like to purchase food. Tickets for Xtreme Raptor can be purchased below.
Scheduled Activities
- Eagle Meet & Greet: Glory | 9:00am – 11:00am
- Silent Auction | 9:00am – 3:30pm
- Your Photo with a Raptor (details below) | 10:00am – 3:45pm
- Raptor Flight Shows 10:00am – 10:30am | 12:00pm – 12:30pm | 2:00pm – 2:30pm
- Kohl’s Wild Theater | Wisconsin Wonderland | 11:30am | 12:45pm
- Eagle Meet & Greet: Valkyrie | 12:00pm – 2:00pm
- Talon Quest Adventure Hike | 9:00am – 3:30pm
The main way to see our birds! Pick up an Xtreme Passport at the Admissions gate and follow clues in the passport to discover Schlitz Audubon’s resident Raptors on our trails!
Drop-In Activities (ongoing throughout the day)
- Build an Eagle Nest
- Raptor Artifacts
- Get the Lead Out
- Egg Smasher
- What’s That Smell?
- Owl Pellet Dissection
- Face Painting
- Bird Weight Lifting
- Vulture Vomit
- Flight ID Station
- Bird Brains
Photo Shoot Schedule
Register for your photo and personal meet & greet on the day of the event. Schedule and pay for photos at the front desk in the Great Hall, then arrive 5 minutes prior to your scheduled time. $10 per photo, with exceptions listed below. More than one person may be in your photos.
- Sky Walker Red-tailed Hawk | 10:00am – 10:30am
- Baron von Screech Eastern Screech Owl | 10:30am – 11:00am
- Orion Barred Owl | 11:00am – 11:30am
- Cutright Peregrine Falcon | 11:30am – 12:00pm
- Athena American Barn Owl | 1:00pm – 1:30pm
- Cysco Harris’s Hawk | 1:30pm – 2:00pm
- Tskili Great Horned Owl | 2:00pm – 2:30pm
- *Wind Chill McCloud Snowy Owl | 2:30pm – 3:00pm *Snowy Owl $20/photo
- **Valkyrie Bald Eagle | 3:00pm – 3:45pm **Bald Eagle $25/photo
Parking and Transportation
Parking is at Bayside Middle School. Free shuttle buses will take you to the Center and return you to the school parking lot.A limited number of onsite parking spots are available for purchase below for $10. Anyone with a disabled parking placard or plate is welcome to park at the Center at no additional charge.This event takes place rain or shine.