Giannis Antetokounmpo placed in concussion protocol, suffered blow to head Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol and will not play in Monday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

According to the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokounmpo sustained a blow to the head in Saturday night’s win over Orlando. Bucks team physicians followed league protocols and consulted the league’s neurologist during the evaluation periods.

Antetokounmpo passed his neurological tests that created significant doubt that it was a concussion and he was allowed to return to play.

Antetokounmpo was evaluated again yesterday and reported new symptoms along with a lingering headache.