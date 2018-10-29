× Giannis named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Oct. 22-28. This is the fourth time in Antetokounmpo’s career he’s been named Player of the Week.

According to Bucks.com, Antetokounmpo averaged 24.8 points, 13.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.0 blocks in four games last week while leading the Bucks to a perfect 4-0 record. In a win over the 76ers on Wednesday, Antetokounmpo tallied his 10th career triple-double, recording season-highs in both points (32) and assists (10) while tying his season-high of 18 rebounds. He also had 31 points and 15 rebounds in Monday’s win over the Knicks to make him the first player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1965 to begin a season with four straight games of 25+ points and 15+ rebounds.

In six games this season Antetokounmpo is averaging 25.0 points, 14.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game to help the Bucks to their second 6-0 start in team history and first since 1971.