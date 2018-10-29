× ‘He made a mistake:’ Coach McCarthy speaks on Ty Montgomery after loss to Rams

LOS ANGELES — There are tough losses, and then there’s the loss the Green Bay Packers suffered Sunday, Oct. 28 vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Down by just two, Green Bay got the ball back, and then the unthinkable happened.

Moving forward, the reputation of Ty Montgomery will include what happened in the final two minutes of the game.

With the Packers trailing 29-27 with 205 on the clock, the Rams kicked off to Montgomery in the end zone. Instead of taking a knee like he was reportedly told to do, he ran it out — fumbling the ball and the game away.

His teammates were clearly upset afterward, as was his head coach. Montgomery didn’t speak to the media.

Coach Mike McCarthy spoke out on Monday afternoon.

“We made a mistake. You don’t want to have the timeout distribution there at the end, to be at 2:05, I mean, that’s exactly what we’re looking for. You want the ability to stop the clock twice, so he made a mistake. It’s football. There’s always plays in games that you reflect on. Everybody, trust me, when everybody walks off the field, there’s always plays you’re thinking about, whether you’ve played, or coached, or called plays, whether you’re in charge of the scout team, as far as did you give them the best look. That’s just a reflection of the commitment these guys have. I don’t think you can find higher level of commitment inside an NFL locker room. The pride these guys have a) not only to go out and do a job individually, but to discipline one another, so there’s a tremendous bond that goes along with playing in this league. As far as the drama and non-sense about it, I have nothing to say. If you want to know if it was emotional in the locker room, you’re damn right it was, and it should have been and I want it to be because it’s a reflection of how much these guys care, it’s a reflection of how much they want to win and clearly directly effects that we had intentions to go out there and beat that team,” said McCarthy.

The Packers must put the loss behind them as they get ready for the New England Patriots Sunday night, Nov. 4 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

