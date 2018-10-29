Milwaukee Jewish Federation to host community gathering to mourn Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE -- There has been an outpour of love and support following the deadly shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh that happened on Saturday, Oct. 27. And the days after, local Milwaukee residents are honoring the 11 lives lost.

On Monday night, Oct. 29, the Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid in Glendale will host a service to mourn those who were killed. It's a community gathering sponsored by the Milwaukee Jewish Federation.

The community gathering will be begin at 7 p.m.

The congregation spokesperson said there is no reason to believe the local community is at risk, but they have been in contact with law enforcement who have increased patrols and police presence at synagogues and other Jewish institutions.