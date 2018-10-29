Police: 3 suspects sought in robbery of Milwaukee business

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for your help in identifying three suspects wanted for a business robbery and reckless endangering safety incident which occurred near Holton and Burleigh on Saturday morning, Oct. 27.

The three suspects are described as the following:

Suspect #1: Male, black, facial hair, wearing a dark blue hooded jacket with black patches on the top of the shoulders and black trim on the hood opening and a logo on the left chest area, royal blue tennis shoes with a white logo on the tongue and white trim on the sole, dark-colored pants, armed with a dark pistol.

Suspect #2: Male, black, clean-shaven, wearing dark pants, dark shirt and a dark colored zip-up type hooded jacket or sweatshirt with white cinch strings on the hood.

Suspect #3: Male, black, wearing a gray and black camo pattern hooded jacket, dark pants and black tennis shoes.

Officials say as the suspects arrive in front of the business shortly after 9 a.m., suspect #1 enters the store while suspects #2 and #3 remain outside as look outs for this robbery. After the robbery, all three suspects run eastbound then north through yards out of camera view. In this pictures in this post, suspect #1 is seen holding a handgun in his right hand.

Suspect #1 entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The victim informed the suspect that there was no money in the drawer. The suspect then demanded that the victim open the safe. The victim informed the suspect there was no money in the safe either. The victim was escorted to the rear of the store where he fled from the back door of the business. The victim observed an employee from the store in the rear of the business and informed the employee that the store was just robbed. The store employee chased the suspects and the suspects fired a shot at the employee at which time the employee stopped chasing the suspects.

If you have any information, you are urged to call 414-935-7360.