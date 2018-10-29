× Police seek suspect after armed robbery at Metro Market near Van Buren and Juneau

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at the Metro Market on Van Buren near Juneau.

It happened on Monday, Oct. 29 around 8:15 a.m.

Police said the suspect entered the Metro Market and displayed a black handgun that was in his waistband — demanding money from the bookkeeper at the central counter. The suspect was able to get away with about $200, fleeing on foot westbound through the parking structure.

The suspect has been described as a male, black, standing 6’2″ tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a black mask that covered his mouth only, a black coat over the sweatshirt and possibly, black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact MPD.