Recognize them? Police seek suspects in armed robbery of ALDI near 67th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police hope you can help identify two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened at ALDI near 67th and Capitol.

It happened on Saturday, Oct. 27 around 2 p.m.

Police said one of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded money from the cashier. The suspects were able to get away with about $400.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1: Man, between the ages of 28 and 30, black, standing 5’4″ tall and wearing a black hat and blue jeans.

Suspect #2: Man, between the ages of 26 and 27, black, standing 6′ tall and wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact MPD.