‘Shout it out loud:’ KISS to perform at Fiserv Forum on March 1

MILWAUKEE — Legendary rock band KISS will perform at Fiserv Forum on March 1, 2019, as part of their final tour, END OF THE ROAD.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased here or at LiveNation.com.

“We finally get to shout it out loud and welcome KISS to Fiserv Forum,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “We cannot wait to rock and roll all night on March 1, 2019.”

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” KISS said. “This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet, and we’ll go out the same way we came in…unapologetic and unstoppable.”

KISS Meet & Greet Experiences will be available beginning Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m. local time through www.kissonline.com. KISS Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. local time, also through www.kissonline.com. Citi is the official presale credit card for the End of the Road World Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Oct. 31, at noon local time until Thursday, Nov. 1, at 10 p.m. local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details, visit www.citiprivatepass.com.