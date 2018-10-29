Yum! We Energies celebrates 90th anniversary of the annual Cookie Book 🍪

MILWAUKEE — It’s a holiday favorite — and it’s not celebrating its 90th anniversary. We’re talking about the We Energies Cookie Book — just released online on Monday, Oct. 29.

According to a news release, We Energies printed the first edition of the Cookie Book 90 years ago as a gesture of goodwill by company home economists who hoped to encourage customers to use their new electric appliances. With that, a beloved tradition was born.

To celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Cookie Book’s first edition, We Energies asked customers to submit their favorite recipes from a past book and to share their cherished Cookie Book memories. The 2018 Cookie Book includes 37 recipes that could become family favorites for years to come.

CLICK HERE to download an online version of the Cookie Book — and see the distribution schedule for 2018. There’s also a link to preview Cookie Books (if there’s a recipe you remember from a particular year).