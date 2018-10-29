Woman explores legal options after ‘zombie teeth’ became stuck in her mouth

MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama woman’s Halloween fun turned into a nightmare when she couldn’t get part of her costume off!

She transformed into a zombie — and when the fun came to an end, her fake teeth wouldn’t come out. The ghoulish bride was glued to her teeth. She said the pain was excruciating.

She ended up finding an emergency dentist to help.

“He talked about drilling. They had a saw. Talked about taking ’em off in sections, and they couldn’t numb it because they were scared they would actually pull my teeth out, so he went in and picked and pulled and I squealed like a baby and they got them out,” said Anna Tew.

The medical bills added up to much more than the $3 she paid for the teeth.

She said she’s looking into legal options.