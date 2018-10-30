Eric Trump campaigns for GOP candidates at Sheboygan rally; ‘America’s winning again’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEBOYGAN -- President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump was campaigning for Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and Senate candidate Leah Vukmir in Sheboygan on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 30.

Eric Trump spoke about immigration with reporters gathered at the Sheboygan event.

"It's a tough issue. Immigration in general is a tough issue," Trump said. "But, you know, the caravans have to be stopped -- something has to be done about the caravans."

When asked specifically why he is visiting Wisconsin, Eric Trump said this is a state he knows -- and he wanted to be here for Glenn Grothman because of his support of the president's platform.

"Our country was on an awful path and now we're winning. America's winning again. America's winning at absolutely everything we do. We've got the best economy in the world. We've got the lowest unemployment in the world," Trump said. "We're respected around the world. We're not getting ripped off by China and every country. I want to see that continue -- and that's why I'm here working as hard as I am."

Eric Trump was set to hold a rally in Mosinee later in the day. These stops come less than a week after President Trump himself held a rally in Mosinee.