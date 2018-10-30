Frogs! is ‘the most advanced traveling frog exhibition in the country’

MILWAUKEE -- For a limited time, frogs are taking over the Milwaukee Public Museum. Kasey spent the morning getting a look a the newly opened exhibit.

Frogs have filled the night with song since the dawn of the dinosaurs. Their croaks, yaps, grunts, chirps, whoops, trills, snores, growls, and whistles are the soundscapes of summer nights.

Frogs live almost everywhere, from tropical forests to frozen tundra and scorching deserts. They sport an amazing range of colors, shapes, and sizes. Many frogs are more colorful than the most dazzling birds, and the largest can grow to the size of a human infant!

Frogs eat insects, worms, spiders, snails, fish, rodents, small birds, and other frogs. Everyone knows that some frogs jump, but there are also frogs that hop, climb, walk, run, burrow, swim, and even glide through the air. Frog skin is covered with a cocktail of protective chemicals, and some may be useful in human medicine. One frog from South America carries enough poison in its skin to kill 10 humans!