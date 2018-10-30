Local dance company gives preview of their big show next week

MILWAUKEE -- "Ko-Thi Dance Company" will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2019. But first, a big show this weekend for the group. Ferne Caulker, founder of Ko-Thi Dance Company joins FOX6 WakeUp with all the details.
