LIVE: Former VP Joe Biden attends early vote rally in Madison, WI

Local dance company gives preview of their big show next week

Posted 8:40 am, October 30, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- "Ko-Thi Dance Company" will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2019. But first, a big show this weekend for the group. Ferne Caulker, founder of Ko-Thi Dance Company joins FOX6 WakeUp with all the details.