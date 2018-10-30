× Moose is loose from Brewers; Soria also elects free agency

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Mike Moustakas and reliever Joakim Soria have elected to become free agents after joining the NL Central champions before the August trade deadline.

Both Moustakas and Soria had mutual options.

The left-handed hitting Moustakas had a .251 average with 28 homers and 95 RBIs in splitting time with the Kansas City Royals and Brewers. He hit .256 with eight homers and 33 RBIs in 54 games with Milwaukee.

Moustakas is hitting the open market for the second time in two offseasons. He returned to the Royals in March after not finding a big deal elsewhere.

The right-handed Soria was 3-1 with a 4.09 ERA in 26 games with the Brewers after being acquired from the Chicago White Sox.