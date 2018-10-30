New dining: Small pies, plant-based sausage and supper club favorites

MILWAUKEE -- It can be a sad day when some of our area's favorite businesses close, but lucky for us that also means new life can be brought to an old space. Brian Kramp and photojournalist Susane Barthel takes us to three new hot spots that are making Milwaukee food options taste better.

Tavern at Turner Hall

Celesta Restaurant (website)

Celesta Restaurant is a globally minded vegan restaurant that serves otherworldly food, always house-made, soulful and with bold flavors. We make our food for everyone and hope that what we put on the plate can inspire vegans and non-vegans alike. We believe that plant-based cuisine is the future and should try to get there as deliciously as possible.

SmallPie (website)

We are a small, neighborhood, counter-service cafe specializing in handmade savory and sweet pies and treats. We opened in August 2018. We bake and make all of our treats in small batches with a lot of great Wisconsin ingredients. Our team of chefs and bakers roll each buttery pie dough by hand for each pie just like our grandmas did, so each pie is flaky and delicious. We have a wonderful patio for watching the neighborhood pass by. We hope you enjoy every bite!

SmallPie is part of the PIE Inc team which includes our sister cafes Honeypie and Palomino as well as our baking kitchen, the Honeypie Bakeshop. We believe great food, and especially great pie, is one of the best ways to make our neighborhood and city a more wonderful place. Since 2009 we have worked hard everyday to make delicious, belly-warming food, to be a fun and healthy place to work and to bring value to our community. Thank you for visiting!