Oak Creek PD seeks help to ID 2 suspected of attaching skimming devices on ATM

OAK CREEK — The Oak Creek Police Department is asking for your help in identifying two men suspected of attaching a skimming device on an ATM machine at a gas station.

Officials said in a Facebook post that fortunately, employees of the gas station located the device prior to any customers using the ATM.

If you recognize either of the men in the attached photos, you are urged to call 414-766-7626 or email rmichalski@oakcreekwi.org with information.