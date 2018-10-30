October 30
-
Proposal to merge Milwaukee Public Museum with Mitchell Park Domes stirs interest
-
Purchase an empty bowl, fill up the hungry at the 20th annual Milwaukee Empty Bowls fundraiser
-
October 9
-
The sound of polka is in the air as Oktoberfest kicks off in Cedarburg
-
Sailors hand out school supplies to ‘help parents, teachers, schools’ during Navy Week in Milwaukee
-
-
FOX6 photojournalist Mickie Leach honored with Silver Circle award
-
Explore the city of Milwaukee like you have never done before during Doors Open MKE
-
World’s longest sea-crossing bridge opens between Hong Kong and China
-
38th annual Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon scheduled for Oct. 7
-
Doors Open Milwaukee is a 2-day ‘public celebration of Milwaukee’s art, architecture, culture and history’
-
-
Saz’s Hospitality Group to be exclusive caterer and operator for UWM’s Jan Serr Studio
-
Seeking future employees: Foxconn kicks off ‘Fall College Career Fair’ with stop at UWM
-
FREE dental clinic: Have a kid with some teeth that could use a touch up?