Police: 4-year-old allegedly abducted by mother during supervised visit could be in Mexico

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police believe a missing 4-year-old girl and her mother, suspected of abducting her, have crossed into Mexico. Aranza Ochoa Lopez was taken during a court-supervised visit, and police believe the little girl is with her mother, and in danger.

Investigators say Esmeralda Lopez had help abducting her daughter, who has been in foster care since 2017. Over the weekend, police arrested 18-year-old Erick Garcia Valdovinos, who they say helped orchestrate the abduction.

“Investigators are still actively working on the investigation related to any additional arrests that may be pending,” said Kim Kapp, police spokeswoman.

According to court documents, on Oct. 24, the mother lured an acquaintance to her apartment.

“This particular incident involved some planning ahead of time,” said Kapp.

The acquaintance was only with the mother for a short time, when he said several men with knives, wearing masks stormed the apartment and tied him to a chair, holding him hostage for hours. During that time, they stole his ATM card and his car before he finally got away.

The next day, the mother went to Vancouver Mall for a supervised visit with her daughter. Authorities say she pretended to take the girl to the restroom, and then abducted her daughter. Police learned she was trying to get to Mexico — and they don’t know whether the girl is safe, or where she is.

Investigators arrested two more men in connection with the case — an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old.

Police don’t know if Esmeralda Lopez took her daughter to relatives in Mexico.