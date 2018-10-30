Recognize them? MPD needs help to ID suspects in robbery of business

MILWAUKEE –Milwaukee police are seeking your help in identifying two subjects wanted for the robbery of a business near 14th and Lincoln on the city’s south side.

Officials say two suspects entered the store around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25. They were armed with a black handgun — and then demanded and obtained property from the victim.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, black, approximately 40 years of age, with a full beard, 6’2” tall, with a thin build, and last seen wearing a dark-colored hat with light stitching, a dark-colored hooded jacket with gray sleeves, brown pants, and black and white shoes.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, black, approximately 40 years of age, with a full beard, 6’3” tall, with a thin build, last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.