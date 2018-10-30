MILWAUKEE -- "The All Night Strut" takes you on a musical journey through the decades. ...joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview of the show at the Milwaukee Rep.
About The All Night Strut (website)
Featuring five triple threat actor/musician/dancers, The All Night Strut! takes you on a musical journey through hits from the 1930s and 1940s from some of the greats including Duke Ellington, Frank Loesser and the Gershwins.
From the funky jive of Harlem, to the romance of the Stage Door Canteen, it’s filled with jazz, blues, bebop and American songbook standards such as “Minnie The Moocher,”“In The Mood,” “Fascinatin’ Rhythm,”“I’ll Be Seeing You,” “It Don’t Mean a Thing if it Ain’t Got That Swing,” and “White Cliffs of Dover.”