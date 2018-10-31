Admirals to host annual ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ on Friday, Nov. 2

MILWAUKEE — The Admirals game on Friday, Nov. 2 is for the bears. Teddy Bears that is.

The team will host their annual Jockey Being Family Teddy Bear Toss on Friday, November 2 when the team takes on the Rockford IceHogs at Panther Arena. The concept is simple: fans should bring in a new teddy bear, or any stuffed animal, and then throw it on the ice after the Admirals score their first goal. After all the bears are tossed, they will be collected from the ice and donated to local law enforcement, who will give them to kids in stressful situations.

Here’s a link to last year’s event, triggered by Trevor Smith:

If the Admirals don’t score a goal in the first two periods then the bears will be tossed on the ice during the second intermission.

If fans forget their teddy bears they can purchase them at the Admirals Fan Services Center from Jockey for just $10 and proceeds from those bears will be donated to Jockey Being Family.

Here’s a list of players who have scored the Teddy Bear Toss Goal:

2017-18: Trevor Smith

2016-17: No one 

2015-16: Matt White

2014-15: Colton Sissons

2013-14: Austin Watson

2012-13: Gabriel Bourque

2011-12: Michael Latta

2010-11: Ryan Thang

2009-10: Chris Mueller

2008-09: Cal O’Reilly

Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at http://www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

Be sure to follow the Admirals on Twitter (@mkeadmirals) and Facebook (/mkeadmirals).