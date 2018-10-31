Brother and sister living in separate foster homes hope to be adopted together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- A brother and sister living in separate foster homes are hoping to be adopted and live together, under the same roof.

Kane, 8, and big sister Carly, 12, went into Department of Human Services custody more than two years ago, according to KFOR. They haven't been able to spend as much time together since they live in separate foster homes.

During their time apart, Carly said she likes to read, while Kane said he enjoys playing football.

"My favorite thing to do is to read. I love reading," Carly said, adding that she likes to read graphic novels, specifically the Roller Girl series.

Kane said he'd like to be a running back one day.

Carly and Kane visit each other twice a month, but they're ready to live under one roof full-time.

"I'd like to be adopted, because we can be with a family instead of just going homes and homes and homes," said Carly.

She said the worst part about moving all the time is not knowing the person she's going to. Meanwhile, Kane said he just wants to be closer to his sister.

"Because she's my sissy," he said. "[I love her] more than the universe."

These young siblings hope the universe will bring them back together again.

For more information on adopting Carly and Kane, you're asked to please call Tom Peterson at 405-325-9398.