Bud Selig named December 2018 commencement speaker for University of Wisconsin

MADISON — December’s University of Wisconsin–Madison commencement speaker hopes to hit a home run for the graduates.

Allan “Bud” Selig, commissioner emeritus of Major League Baseball, will deliver the charge to graduates on Sunday, Dec. 16, at the Kohl Center.

According to the University of Wisconsin, Selig is no stranger to campus. He earned a bachelor’s degree in American institutions (political science and American history combined) in 1956 and is one of the university’s most involved and supportive alumni. Selig co-teaches the advanced level seminar “Baseball & Society Since WWII” and maintains an office in the Department of History, where he established the Allan H. Selig Chair.