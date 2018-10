BUTLER — An arrest has been made in connection with the theft of gas from the Kwik Trip on Arden Place on Oct. 26.

According to police, the suspect pumped $20 worth of gas into a tan Buick with an attached Minnesota plate 586XMU. The license plate returned on a tan Chevy pickup.

Officials say the suspect was arrested by Mequon police early Wednesday morning, Oct. 31 for an unrelated case.