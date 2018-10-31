Country superstars Jason Aldean, Kane Brown are 1st headliner announced for Summerfest 2019

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced on Wednesday morning, Oct. 31 the first headliner for Summerfest 2019 – Jason Aldean with special guest Kane Brown on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 9 at 12 p.m. CST at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest.

Current three-time CMA nominee Jason Aldean is only the second Country act in history to score four consecutive chart-toppers on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart with his current GOLD certified album REARVIEW TOWN, which follows six previous LPs that achieved PLATINUM certification or better. Following his 21st career No. One and multi-week chart topper “Drowns the Whiskey” featuring Miranda Lambert, Aldean recently released his follow-up single to Country radio “Girl Like You,” serving as the third release from his record-breaking eighth studio album. For more information visit jasonaldean.com .

Kane Brown is soaring on the strength of his full-length, self-titled debut, an RIAA Gold-certified collection that stands as country’s best-selling new-artist debut since 2014. Released in December of 2016 and helmed by three-time ACM Producer of the Year Dann Huff and Matthew McVaney, Kane Brown debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums and Top 10 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart with 51,000 units (45,000 in album sales) and would become the #4 best-selling new-artist album debut of 2016, in any genre.

Tickets for Jason Aldean with special guest Kane Brown can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, select Walmart stores, and by phone at 1-800-745-3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1-866-448-7849 (“Ticketmaster Express” automated phone line).

43.033076 -87.898805