Gino gets look at Tyler Perry’s new movie with Tiffany Haddish

Posted 10:09 am, October 31, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- A woman is released from prison and reunites with her sister. She soon discovers that her sister is in an online relationship with a man who may not be what he seems. Gino joins Real Milwaukee with a look at Tyler Perry's new movie with Tiffany Haddish.