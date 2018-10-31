Home of late music icon Aretha Franklin listed for sale

Posted 11:10 am, October 31, 2018, by

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Aretha Franklin performs onstage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The suburban Detroit home of the late “Queen of Soul” is for sale.

Aretha Franklin’s 4,148-square-foot (385-square-meter) brick Colonial-style house in Bloomfield Township is listed for $800,000 . It offers five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and access to the gated community’s pool and tennis courts.

There also is a three-car garage, jetted tub with sauna and multiple decks.

Franklin was 76 and living in a riverfront apartment in downtown Detroit when she diedin August from advanced pancreatic cancer. Her songs “Think” and “Respect” are R&B classics.

Franklin died without a will. Her tangible assets include several pieces of property in the Detroit area that according to tax assessors’ estimates are worth at least $2 million, with a market value that could easily be twice that.